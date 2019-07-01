Source: Goodell, Zeke to meet over Vegas issue

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Tuesday, regarding an incident in May in Las Vegas, according to a source.

Elliott was briefly detained but not arrested after a security guard fell to the ground after being bumped by the running back. Elliott was seen on video having an argument with his girlfriend when he turned his attention to the security guard.

Elliott is subject to a fine or suspension under the league's personal conduct policy, which does not require an arrest or conviction for a player to be penalized. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said during the offseason he did not believe Elliott would face any sanctions from the NFL.

"I think that the main thing is that I don't see anything that needs supporting," Jones said in May. "In terms of his status with us, [it] has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that's good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

He was suspended six games by the commissioner in 2017 for violating the personal conduct policy stemming from an alleged incident involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016. Elliott was not arrested or charged by the police, but the league believed it had enough evidence for the punishment despite the lead investigator recommending no penalty. Elliott fought the case through the legal system before eventually relenting and serving the suspension.

Elliott has won two rushing titles in his first three years, including 1,434 yards in 2018.

The Cowboys picked up the 2020 option on Elliott's contract at a cost of $9.09 million earlier in the offseason. They have expressed a desire to work on a long-term extension but talks have not developed. The Cowboys have been in discussions with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper on long-term deals and have hopes of having something worked out by the opening week of the season if not training camp.

In May, executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Las Vegas incident would not affect the negotiations with Elliott's agent.