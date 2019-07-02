Zeke: Need to work harder after 'poor decision'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott issued a statement about his meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, saying he had made a poor decision in Las Vegas and needs to work harder not to put himself in such situations.

Elliott was briefly detained but not arrested in Las Vegas in May when a security guard fell to the ground after being bumped by the running back.

Elliott was seen on video having an argument with his girlfriend when he turned his attention to the security guard.

In his statement, which he posted on social media, Elliott said, "Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.

"I apologized to [security guard] Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

"I need to wark harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."

Elliott is subject to a fine or suspension under the league's personal conduct policy, which does not require an arrest or conviction for a player to be penalized.

Elliott was suspended for six games by the commissioner in 2017 for violating the personal conduct policy. He had been accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016. Elliott was not arrested or charged by the police, but the league believed it had enough evidence for the punishment despite the lead investigator recommending no penalty. Elliott fought the case through the legal system before eventually relenting and serving the suspension.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said during the offseason he did not believe Elliott would face any sanctions from the NFL over the incident in Las Vegas, and executive vice president Stephen Jones said the incident would not affect the negotiations with Elliott's agent on a long-term contract negotiation.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer was used in this report.