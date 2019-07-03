Record-setting Kentucky QB Lorenzen dies at 38

Jeremy Schaap reflects on the life and legacy of former Kentucky and NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen, who has died at the age of 38. (3:11)

Former Kentucky and NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday after a battle with cardiac and renal issues. He was 38.

Lorenzen, who battled weight issues both during and after his playing career, was hospitalized last week.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past 6 days," Lorenzen's mother, Janet Hermes, said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019. Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy at this time. We will offer arrangement information in the coming days. Please keep Jared's family and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers."

Kentucky's football program paid tribute to Lorenzen on Twitter:

We lost a great one too soon today. Our hearts are with the Lorenzen family.



We love you, 22. pic.twitter.com/btPrpk8knO — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 3, 2019

Lorenzen became a star at Kentucky because of his record-setting passing accomplishments and his size.

Nicknamed the "Hefty Lefty" and weighing over 300 pounds, Lorenzen became Kentucky's all-time leader in passing yards (10,354), completions (862) and total offense (10,637 yards).

Lorenzen signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2004 and spent parts of four seasons with New York. He signed with the Colts in July 2008 but was waived before the start of the season.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning said in a statement that Lorenzen was "a great teammate and friend."

"We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together," wrote Manning, who played against Lorenzen's Kentucky team during his playing days at Ole Miss. "My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon."