Dolphins' Norton hospitalized after car crash

MIAMI -- Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was hospitalized after a car accident in the Miami area Thursday morning.

Norton, 22, was transported to Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center, where he remains after the overnight highway crash.

The Sun Sentinel has reported that Norton is in critical condition and his NFL career may be threatened, but he's expected to live.

"We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton," the Dolphins said in a statement Thursday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."

Norton's coach at the University of Miami, Manny Diaz, sent out his prayers on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers and the Dolphins signed him off the Panthers' practice squad in December. He was expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this season.