Former Patriot Bruschi suffers a stroke

Former New England Patriot and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering after suffering a stroke Thursday, his family said in a statement.

"He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well," according to the statement issued Friday. "Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Bruschi, who is 46, previously suffered a stroke in 2005, while he was a member of the Patriots. He missed six weeks of the season, then returned to play eight months after the stroke.

"I had 366 tackles in the NFL as a stroke survivor," he said upon his retirement. "And I'm very proud of that."

Bruschi, a linebacker who was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2004, played 13 seasons for the Patriots. He retired before the 2009 season and joined ESPN shortly afterward.

"Tedy has the complete support of ESPN and we wish him a speedy recovery," the network said in a statement.

The family said Bruschi was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Bruschi created a running club called Tedy's Team to raise funds and awareness for the American Stroke Association. He has run the Boston Marathon three times, including in 2019.