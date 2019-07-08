ESPN's Bruschi 'doing much better' after stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi posted on Instagram on Monday that he is "doing much better" after suffering a stroke last week.

In his post, Bruschi wrote that around 10:30 a.m. on July 4 he lost the use of his left arm and realized he was slurring his speech when he tried to speak. He wrote that his wife also noticed the left side of his face was drooping when he turned to her.

"We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I'm doing much better," he wrote.

Bruschi, 46, previously suffered a stroke in 2005, while he was a member of the Patriots. He missed the first six weeks of the season, then returned to play eight months after the stroke.

Bruschi, a linebacker who was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2004, played 13 seasons for the Patriots. He retired before the 2009 season and joined ESPN shortly afterward.

His family said on Friday that Bruschi was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Bruschi created a running club called Tedy's Team to raise funds and awareness for the American Stroke Association. He has run the Boston Marathon three times, including in 2019.