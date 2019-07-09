NFL to cover medical bills for Dolphins' Norton

ESPN Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe shares the latest on Kendrick Norton, who had his arm amputated after a car crash early Thursday morning. (1:22)

MIAMI -- Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton is starting his recovery from a car accident that led to the amputation of his left arm this week. The NFL stepped in with some help Tuesday morning, telling Norton that all of his medical bills will be covered, per his agent Malki Kawa.

Norton posted a message on his Instagram story on Monday giving a thumbs up and the words: "I'm good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I'm good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory."

That image was captured and shared by South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones.

Kendrick Norton on his Instagram story this morning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HmOUhQ0FdJ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 8, 2019

The accident ends Norton's NFL career and the focus has turned to getting Norton recovered to resume his life. He has received an outpouring of support from family, former Dolphins and University of Miami teammates, friends and strangers, among others. His team launched a GoFundMe page asking for additional financial support given the needs that will arise in his current circumstance. As of Tuesday afternoon, it raised over $5,000 since its launch Monday night.

Kawa said that Norton's "spirits are up considering the traumatic accident that he suffered and he's thankful for the support." Kawa also said Norton will have another surgery Tuesday on his left arm and he needs two more surgeries before he's in the clear in terms of his arm. He's already had three surgeries over the past week. His team is asking for continued prayers and support.

The hope is that Norton will eventually be able to get a prosthetic arm.

Although Norton remains in the hospital, his medical status has been upgraded to stable and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, and the Dolphins signed him off the Panthers' practice squad in December. He was expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this season.

One route the Miami Dolphins could choose with Norton is placing him on the non-football injury list in 2019, which means they could choose to pay for all or a portion of his $495,000 non-guaranteed salary.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the Ford F250 driven by the 22-year-old Norton last Thursday morning crashed into a concrete barrier on State Road 836 near Miami. The truck overturned and came to a rest on its roof. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to Norton, who had severe injuries to his left arm and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The Florida Highway Patrol said a second vehicle was involved in the crash and that the driver of the 2015 Maserati did not sustain any injuries.