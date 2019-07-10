        <
          Cards make only pick in NFL supplemental draft

          2:30 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertNFL Nation
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
          The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the NFL supplemental draft Wednesday.

          Thompson was the only player selected. Per NFL rules, the Cardinals will forfeit their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft next April.

          Thompson, listed by Washington State as 5-foot-10 and 188 pounds, recorded 140 tackles and six interceptions in the past two seasons. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team in 2017 and was honorable mention last season.

          The Cardinals now have a relatively crowded situation at safety, where veterans D.J. Swearinger and Budda Baker will enter training camp as starters. The team also drafted Alabama safety Deionte Thompson in the fifth round of the April draft.

          The NFL supplemental draft is available for players whose eligibility situations changed after the January declaration deadline for the regular draft. The NCAA ruled Thompson ineligible for his senior season because of a rules violation.

          The Spokesman-Review reported that Thompson's case stemmed from the purchase of an over-the-counter supplement that was not a steroid.

