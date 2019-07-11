Haynesworth in 'dire need' of kidney donor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, 38, is suffering from kidney failure and has taken to Instagram to announce that he is in "dire need" of a donor for a transplant.

"Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans," Haynesworth wrote. "Some of you may know I've been battling kidney disease for a few years ... now the time has come family, friends and fans, I'm in dire need of a kidney ... mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow.

"First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me," the post continued. "But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message."

Haynesworth was selected by the Titans with the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft after a standout career at the University of Tennessee. He played seven seasons for the Titans and was named first-team All-Pro in 2007 and '08. In 2009, Haynesworth signed a seven-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Redskins.

Haynesworth played two seasons for Washington before being traded to the New England Patriots in 2011. The Patriots released him after six games, and he finished his 10-year career having played seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011. In his career, Haynesworth posted 30.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 347 tackles.

This isn't the first health problem Haynesworth has faced since leaving the NFL.

Haynesworth told a Nashville radio station in 2016 that he dealt with a brain aneurysm in November 2014 that caused him to spend time in intensive care. Haynesworth referenced that issue in his Instagram post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.