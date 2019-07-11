Norton cited for crash that led to amputation

ESPN Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe shares the latest on Kendrick Norton, who had his arm amputated after a car crash early Thursday morning. (1:22)

MIAMI -- Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was cited as at fault for the July 4 accident that led to his left arm being amputated, Florida Highway Patrol determined in its accident report.

Norton was cited with improper lane change, due to him pulling in front of another vehicle and making slight contact with it before crashing into a concrete barrier, according to a copy of the crash report obtained by ESPN.

According to the report, alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor in the accident for either driver.

The report also indicates that Norton was driving on State Road 836 going northbound on the outside lane when he made a sudden turn, attempting to get into the inside lanes going southbound on 826 before the ramps separate.

That's when Norton's F-250 sideswiped a Maserati, which was able to make a stop on its own in traffic. The driver of the Maserati was able to leave the scene without injury.

Norton has been hospitalized since the accident and underwent at least four surgeries on his left arm. He has more surgeries ahead with hope that he will get a prosthetic afterward.

The NFL told Norton on Tuesday that all of his medical expenses will be covered by the league and/or Dolphins' insurance.

The accident ends Norton's NFL career and the focus has turned to getting Norton recovered to resume his life. He has received an outpouring of support from family, former Dolphins and University of Miami teammates, friends and strangers. His team launched a GoFundMe page asking for additional financial support, given the needs that will arise in his current circumstance.

His agent, Malki Kawa, said that Norton's "spirits are up considering the traumatic accident that he suffered and he's thankful for the support."

Kawa also said Norton was having another surgery Tuesday on his left arm and will need two more surgeries before he's in the clear, in terms of his arm. His team is asking for continued prayers and support.

Norton posted a message on his Instagram story on Monday giving a thumbs-up and the words: "I'm good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I'm good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory."

Although Norton remains in the hospital, his medical status has been upgraded to stable and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, and the Dolphins signed him off the Panthers' practice squad in December. He was expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this season.

One route the Dolphins could choose with Norton is placing him on the non-football injury list in 2019, which means they could choose to pay for all or a portion of his $495,000 non-guaranteed salary.