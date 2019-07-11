Source: Duke Johnson hires agent Rosenhaus

Josina Anderson details Duke Johnson Jr.'s frustrations with the Browns crowded backfield and how he still desires a trade out of Cleveland. (1:09)

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. signed Thursday with agent Drew Rosenhaus, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson still is expected to seek a trade from Cleveland.

Rosenhaus this offseason helped facilitate a trade from the Browns for client Emmanuel Ogbah, and also got Breshad Perriman out of his deal in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, agent Kristin Campbell confirmed to Cleveland.com that she no longer was representing Johnson.

Johnson, who has attended mandatory Browns workouts during the offseason, said last month that there was nothing the team can do to change his mind about wanting a trade.

In June 2018, Johnson signed a three-year, $15.6 million extension with the Browns. He is under contract through the 2021 season.

A third-round draft choice of the Browns in 2015, Johnson has rushed for 1,286 yards over four seasons. He fell behind rookie Nick Chubb on the depth chart last season, and the team signed Kareem Hunt, who will miss the first eight games of 2019 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

