Raiders' Incognito docked 2 games for conduct

Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Incognito is eligible to participate in all practices and preseason games, but can't return to the team's regular season active roster until Sept. 16.

He pleaded guilty in April to two misdemeanors after an incident involving his 90-year-old grandmother that took place in August in Peoria, Arizona.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Incognito agreed to plead guilty to charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct -- both Class 1 misdemeanors in Arizona -- after he punched a fist-sized hole in a wall in the living room and ripped a security system's control box off the wall during an argument with his grandmother at her house on Aug. 19, 2018.

The police report described Incognito as "enraged" and that he blamed his grandmother for the death of his father, which he had announced on Twitter the day before. A domestic violence charge was removed when a plea agreement was reached on April 1.

Incognito was ordered to take 10 weekly anger-management sessions and pay a $569 fine. He also was given one year of unsupervised probation per terms of the agreement. Incognito was ordered to stay away from his grandmother's home, stay on his medication, avoid alcohol, not possess firearms and write a letter of apology.

He also pleaded guilty in April in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an arrest in August. Two days after the fight with his grandmother, Incognito was arrested in Scottsdale after making threats at a funeral home where his father's body was being held.

Incognito was signed in May by the Raiders to a one-year deal with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock acknowledging at the time that the offensive lineman could be facing punishment from the league.

The 36-year-old lineman has played for the Rams, the Bills twice and the Dolphins. Incognito was at the center of a 2013 investigation into the bullying of Miami teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension for Incognito, who did not play football during the 2014 season. He has not played in the NFL since 2017 for Buffalo.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.