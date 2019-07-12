Source: Ex-Seahawks DT McDowell suspended

Former Seattle Seahawks draft pick Malik McDowell, who is looking to find a team with which to start his career, has been suspended for the first two weeks of the 2019 season, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

McDowell was chosen 35th overall by Seattle out of Michigan State in 2017, but he never played for the team after suffering a head injury in an ATV accident that summer. The defensive tackle spent two seasons on the non-football injury list before the Seahawks waived him with an injury designation in March.

He has been involved in several off-the-field incidents.

According to court records, McDowell was previously sentenced to 12 months of probation for drunken driving in Royal Oak, Michigan. The date of the offense is listed as Sept. 22, 2017, and McDowell's probation ended in March.

He was arrested in December 2017 on a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident at an Atlanta-area nightclub.

He is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, stemming from a February incident in Michigan in which he allegedly fought with two officers after being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving.

He also faces a separate charge from April of receiving and concealing stolen property.