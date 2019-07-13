Rams assistant found not guilty of sexual battery

A jury on Friday found Los Angeles Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath not guilty on three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

Rath, 35, was arrested Jan. 15 on suspicion of sexual battery, stemming from an alleged incident with a woman he knew in Moorpark, California, about 10 miles from the team's practice headquarters, on June 15, 2018.

According to a news release from the district attorney's office, the charges alleged that Rath "touched an adult woman against her will on intimate parts of her body for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification."

Following his arrest in January, the Rams placed Rath on a leave of absence, and he did not attend the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans or Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Rath remained on leave throughout the offseason program.

The trial spanned six days and included testimony from Rath, the woman, and former Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to court records. The jury submitted its verdict after about an hour of deliberation.

The Rams have yet to comment on the jury's decision. Rath could face potential discipline from the league.

"We've been monitoring developments in the matter which is being reviewed," the NFL said in a statement.

Rath will enter his third season as the strength and conditioning coach for the team. Rookies are scheduled to report to Rams training camp July 24. Veterans will report July 26 and practice is set to begin July 27.