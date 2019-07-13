Charges filed in shooting of Giants CB Ballentine

Charges were filed Friday against a teenager for the shooting of New York Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine and the murder of his friend Dwane Simmons.

Francisco Alejandro Mendez, 18, faces seven felony counts, including murder in the first degree. He was also charged with premeditation, attempted murder in the first degree and five counts of aggrevated robbery, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney's office.

Police connected the crimes to two related aggrevated robberies that occurred on April 27 and 30.

Simmons and Ballentine were shot as they walked home from a party just hours after the Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Simmons was pronounced dead 11 minutes after the 911 call to report the shooting.

Ballentine was shot in the backside and spent several days in the hospital. After being discharged, he remained in Kansas to attend Simmons' funeral while his fellow rookies reported for rookie minicamp.

Ballentine reported several days later and returned to practice later in the spring.

Mendez is being held on $1,000,000 bond.