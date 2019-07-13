Fins' Caldwell takes medical leave for '19 season

Can the Patriots be dethroned in the AFC East? (1:53)

MIAMI -- Dolphins assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell is taking a leave of absence for the 2019 NFL season to address an undisclosed health issue, the team announced Saturday.

Caldwell, 64, is expected to be away from the team to focus on his health throughout the season, but he will serve as a consultant for the Dolphins and veteran voice for head coach Brian Flores.

"I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention," Caldwell said. "I want to thank [owner] Stephen Ross, [GM] Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family."

The Dolphins in February hired Caldwell, an experienced, accomplished offensive mind and two-time NFL head coach, shortly after Flores took over as head coach.

Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen both went out of their way to rave about the value of being able to pick Caldwell's brain this spring. He has excelled throughout his career coaching quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Joe Flacco and Matthew Stafford to some of their best seasons.

"Our focus is on Jim's health and supporting him in every way that we can," Flores said. "With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season."

The Dolphins haven't made any staff changes to fill Caldwell's role at this time.

Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, hired from the New England Patriots in February, was already playing a significant role with the QBs and is a strong candidate to take on a larger role when training camp begins July 25.