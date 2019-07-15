Sources: 49ers reach deal with kicker Gould

After Robbie Gould demanded a trade from the 49ers before the draft, Adam Schefter says the two sides worked out their issues to agree to a deal. (1:02)

Beating Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchised players to sign long-term extensions this year, the San Francisco 49ers and kicker Robbie Gould reached agreement on a two-year, $10.5 million fully-guaranteed deal that, including an option clause, can turn into a four-year, $19 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed, league sources tell ESPN.

It is likely to be the only deal done before the deadline, per sources. The other two players facing a deadline are Houston linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Clowney will not get a deal done before the deadline, per sources, and it will be difficult for Jarrett to get one as well.

Gould's deal, which his agent Brian Mackler and 49ers executive Paraag Marathe have been working on for months, reached a breakthrough over the weekend. At the start of the weekend, both sides thought it would be challenging to get it done, but the two sides reached a compromise on Sunday, by installing an option clause that gave each side comfort.

The 49ers have an option in which they can pick up the remaining two years on Gould's contract by the 17th week of the 2020 season, per source. To do that, the 49ers would have to fully guarantee Gould $2.25 million at that time, and then another $2.25 million on April 1, 2021.

The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $3.15 million fully-guaranteed base salary this season, then a fully-guaranteed $4.35 million base salary in 2020, per a source. If the option is picked up, the deal would include a $4.5 million base salary in 2021 and a $4 million base salary in 2022.

But the 49ers have assured themselves of having their 36-year-old franchise kicker under contract for at least the next two seasons, and up to four seasons.

Back in April, the sides were at such an impasse that Gould requested a trade. The team said then it wouldn't honor Gould's request.

San Francisco put the franchise tag on Gould in February, a designation that came with an offer of a one-year deal for around $5 million.

That tag came after months of negotiations that did not result in a deal, and Gould told ESPN he was discouraged by the Niners' interest in kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who ultimately re-signed with the New England Patriots.

An inability to come to terms on a long-term contract combined with Gould's desire to return closer to his Chicago home prompted him to shut down any further contract talks and to formally request a trade via his agent, Brian Mackler.

Gould had been living in a hotel near the Niners' team facility in Santa Clara the past two years while his wife and family remained in Chicago during the season.

In two seasons with the 49ers, Gould has been one of the league's best kickers. Gould, 36, has made 72 of 75 field goal attempts since signing with San Francisco and led the league in field goal percentage (97.1) last season.

Information from ESPN's Nick Wagoner was used in this report.