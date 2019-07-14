Boycotts, bruised egos: How players reacted to Madden NFL 20 ratings

NFL players will report to training camp in mere days, but some of their minds aren't on the practice field just yet. They are reacting to how EA Sports employees rated them in the upcoming video game Madden NFL 20, which will be released on Aug. 2.

The player ratings were released on Monday by EA, and didn't take long to evoke some strong reactions:

Chips on their shoulders

You don't make it to the NFL without having an ego, and that was on full display for some players who believed that they were being disrespected.

Among them is the Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a five-year, $105 million contract this offseason but wasn't among the five defensive ends worthy of a 90 rating.

He's an 89, and called for a boycott of the game in protest.

HOLD UP @EAMaddenNFL you not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it....PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. https://t.co/ndDkGvo7gx.



UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain't playin bih. pic.twitter.com/okVXyooI3l — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen had similar thoughts.

Keenan Allen says he isn't going to play Madden 20 after seeing his ratings 😂



(via @Chargers)pic.twitter.com/TjklX3HuSJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2019

Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel broke down the numbers for some of his Chicago teammates.

Rightfully so, the Bears are not happy about their Madden 20 ratings pic.twitter.com/uZj3IMGbo1 — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) July 15, 2019

And others had a bone to pick with the raters as well.

😂😂😂 y'all don't watch film I see @EAMaddenNFL hopefully one day y'all will get it right https://t.co/a09zuQWGik — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) July 15, 2019

89 speed 😂😂😂 that will def go up when the season comes lol https://t.co/NyeOZifhsF — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) July 15, 2019

Madden must've forgot I'm averaging 9 yards a carry. Crazy — Michael Dickson (@mdcksn) July 15, 2019

What's a brotha gotta do to get his strength up in madden?? I mean i had 100 plus tackles last year in only 14 games hahaha @EAMaddenNFL — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) July 15, 2019

78.. @EAMaddenNFL

Lol I can't be that weak 😂 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) July 15, 2019

Second-guessed by 'Honey Badger'

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu didn't complain about his rating -- an 87, by the way -- but did chime in on other players he thought were slighted.

Shoutout madden 99 club but how in the hell isnt Tom Brady & Pat Mahomes not a 99. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 13, 2019

Drew Brees should neve be under 95 EVER! EVER! EVER! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 15, 2019

Ain't no way Deshaun Watson a 82.

No wonder kids are playing fornite now. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 15, 2019

Desmond king & Chris Harris should neve be under 93. Period. Ever seen them play ? — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 15, 2019

All in fun

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been in the game since the Playstation 2 and original Xbox days, and while his accuracy makes him among the best in the real world and the virtual one, he's never going to outrun anybody. And he had fun with his tortoise-like 60 speed rating.

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can't photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

EA had some fun with Brady, too.

Garbage in, garbage out

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson probably summed up the feelings of most players after the ratings reveal.