Gould happy with deal after 'weird offseason'

Robbie Gould says he's happy to put negotiations with the 49ers behind him after a "weird offseason," and that although Chicago will always be home for him, he's excited to return to San Francisco to play football for at least the next two seasons.

The veteran kicker, appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast, discussed his new contract with the 49ers that was agreed upon before Monday's 4 p.m. deadline to sign franchised players to long-term deals. He said the 49ers "made a really aggressive push" to get a deal done.

"Who knows what would have happened if something didn't get done, but the 49ers stepped up big-time to get this done. And they stepped outside the box and had an open mind and we were able to get something done today, which is kind of nice," he said.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but league sources told Schefter it's a two-year, $10.5 million fully guaranteed contract that, including an option clause, could turn into a four-year, $19 million deal with $15 million guaranteed.

During the negotiations, Gould had expressed a desire to be closer to his family in Chicago. His agent had requested a trade in April and the Chicago Bears made for a logical suitor based on their unsettled kicking situation.

"It's a tough situation for sure, you know Chicago's home for me. I have a permanent house here in Chicago, it will always be home. I love the (Chicago Bears) organization. I played here for 11 years, I'm the all-time leading scorer. It's just been kind of a weird offseason," he said.

Gould called the free-agency process "a roller-coaster of emotions" after being franchised and then thinking the 49ers might be signing another kicker when they negotiated with Stephen Gostkowski, who later re-signed with the New England Patriots.

"The big thing for me is that I wanted to be close to my family, and in the beginning in the entire conversation with the 49ers they knew it would have to take at least two years to fully guaranteed in a contract to get me to come back and they were able to make that happen," he said.

He said that because the contract was agreed to with training camp looming, his family will remain in Chicago this season as his oldest son will be beginning kindergarten. He will return during the bye week and he said his wife will make a trip to San Francisco during the season. He said his family will join him in San Francisco for the 2020 season.

"For me, Chicago is going to be where I'm going to live, even after football," he said.

Asked what he told the 49ers when the deal was done, he said, "I just said thanks.

"I know it's been a crazy 17 months. There's been a lot that's happened, there's been a lot that's been said and done on both ends but I'm glad it's done, I'm glad we can put this behind us and I'm excited to play football and go win a championship," he said.