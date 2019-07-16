Vikings RB Thomas gets 3-game suspension

Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas will be suspended for the first three games of the 2019 season without pay for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, the league announced Tuesday.

Thomas, 23, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with felony drug possession after Dakota County police officers found 143.28 grams of marijuana (or just over five ounces) in his Mendota Heights, Minnesota, apartment. Police also confiscated just over $15,800 in cash, a .45-caliber handgun and two handgun magazines.

Roc Thomas received a punishment of probation for three years following an arrest for marijuana possession. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The second-year running back was sentenced to probation in May and received a stay of adjudication, which is required under Minnesota state law for first-time, low-level drug offenders, according to the Dakota County attorney's office. According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Thomas told officers that the marijuana in his apartment was for his own personal use, not for sale.

Thomas spent nine weeks on the 53-man roster last season and was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad. In five games, he had eight attempts for 30 yards and two receptions for 21 yards.

He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, and will be eligible to return to the Vikings' active roster on Monday, Sept. 23.

Thomas was signed as a undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State.