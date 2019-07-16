DE Ayers announces his retirement from NFL

Defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post he wrote: "THATS ALL FOLKS • SO THANKFUL... Was a helluva run @NFL but the time has come.. On to the next chapter of life.... #Retired #Blessed"

Ayers, 33, didn't play last season after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March last year.

His best season came in 2015, when he posted a career-high nine sacks for the New York Giants.

A former first-round draft pick (18th overall) of the Denver Broncos in the 2009 draft, Ayers finishes his career with 34.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 270 tackles in 120 games over nine seasons.