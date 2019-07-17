Source: NFL, NFLPA meetings end after one day

Louis Riddick contends that the Raiders have the talent to turn it around this year as long as Jon Gruden puts all the pieces together. (1:42)

A three-day negotiation session between the NFL and the players' union has ended after a single day, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement, "Today's meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA's Executive Committee and the NFL's Management Council Executive Committee will continue."

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the meetings, which were originally scheduled to run through Friday, ended early because "there was information they needed to take back and discuss further with the other owners."

"Big topics are tabled (for now). There is definitely a lot of work to be done," the source added to Anderson.

The source said the next set of negotiations is set to start July 29, with another three-day session planned.

NFL Network first reported the truncated session.