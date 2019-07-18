Chiefs fan fined $500 for flashing laser at Brady

In the middle of his interview, Patrick Mahomes gets the ESPY award for Best NFL Player. (0:28)

The man cited for flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game in January pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace on Wednesday and was fined $500.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, of Lee's Summit, Missouri had been cited in April and faced up to a year in jail and a fine up to $1,000. The Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's office said Brady was unaware of the laser being flashed at him.

In February, the Kansas City Chiefs banned Morgan from Arrowhead Stadium for life. Lasers are prohibited at NFL games.

A cameraman from Kansas City station KMBC shot video that showed the green dot flickering around Brady's shoulder and face and footage was posted after the game, won by the Patriots 37-31 in overtime.

Morgan told Inside Edition in May that he was surprised to be cited by prosecutors and said "I shouldn't have done it," although he said he wasn't "gonna apologize to Brady or the Patriots."