DT Norton leaving hospital 2 weeks after crash

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton is being released from the hospital two weeks after a July 4 highway crash that led to his left arm being amputated, his agent Malki Kawa said.

Jackson Memorial Hospital confirmed he will be discharged Thursday afternoon or evening.

Norton underwent at least six surgeries to close up wounds on his left arm, but he remained with positive vibes throughout the process repeating how grateful he was for being alive.

The hope is that Norton will be able to get a prosthetic arm as he progresses to life after football. He confirmed last week that his playing career is over after the accident.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has been a frequent visitor and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, along with several of Norton's former teammates, have visited him as well giving their support.

All of Norton's medical bills will be covered under the league's and Dolphins' insurance policy.

Norton was cited as at fault for the July 4 accident with an improper lane change, due to him pulling in front of another vehicle and making slight contact with it before crashing into a concrete barrier, according to a copy of the Florida Highway Patrol accident report obtained by ESPN. According to the report, alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor in the accident for either driver.

There hasn't been any announcements on Norton's future in the NFL. He's currently still on the Dolphins' roster and could be placed on the non-football injury list (NFI) this season where the team could decide to pay a portion or all of his $495,000 nonguaranteed salary.

Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, and the Dolphins signed him off the Panthers' practice squad in December. He was expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this season.