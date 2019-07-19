NFL won't discipline WR Hill over abuse claims

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be disciplined by the NFL under the personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

The decision follows an investigation into allegations of physical abuse toward his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, and son.

"Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy," the NFL said in a statement. "Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

The league left open the possibility of revisiting Hill's case should further information come out through police.

Earlier this month, Kansas City station 610 KCSP aired the full audio recording of an argument between Hill and Espinal in which the wide receiver denied committing assault and battery against Espinal -- a charge he pleaded guilty to in August 2015.

During the argument, Espinal accused Hill of abusing the couple's 3-year-old son, who had suffered a broken arm. The boy's injury led to an investigation into possible child abuse, but Hill was not charged with a crime.

A partial recording of the argument was broadcast in April by television station KCTV5 and led to Hill being barred from the Chiefs' facility.

Hill had an eight-hour meeting with NFL investigators on June 26 to discuss the case with his son. A league source told ESPN's Dan Graziano earlier this month that NFL investigators had heard the full recording and were factoring it into their discussions on potential discipline for Hill.

"Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child," the league said Friday. "Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families."

There is currently no criminal investigation, according to Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe, but the Kansas Department of Children and Families has been looking into possible child abuse, battery or neglect.