NFL: No evidence, no suspension for Chiefs' Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill will rejoin the team at training camp after the NFL determined that he will not be disciplined under the league's personal conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

The NFL said in a statement Friday that it could not determine whether Hill, 25, violated the personal conduct policy and will not suspend him.

"Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy," the NFL said in a statement Friday. "Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

Following the NFL's announcement, the Chiefs said in a statement that "it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp," which begins July 27 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

"The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case," the Chiefs said. "We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he has been able to throw with Hill "a couple of times," which included a Friday session.

"It's going to be awesome to welcome him back and bring him back with the guys and get to work," Mahomes said. "I'm happy that we get to welcome him back and [Hill] will be there at training camp and we can build that chemistry for the season."

Hill released a statement via Twitter, in which he thanked the league, the National Football League Players Association and the Chiefs, among others, while vowing to continue to work hard as a teammate and a father.

The league left open the possibility of revisiting Hill's case should further information come out through police.

Earlier this month, Kansas City station 610 KCSP aired the full audio recording of an argument between Hill and his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, in which the wide receiver denied committing assault and battery against Espinal -- a charge he pleaded guilty to in August 2015.

During the argument, Espinal accused Hill of abusing the couple's 3-year-old son, who had suffered a broken arm. The boy's injury led to an investigation into possible child abuse, but Hill was not charged with a crime, as the district attorney's office announced in April that it could not determine how the injuries were inflicted.

Tyreek Hill timeline March 5: Overland Park (Kansas) police called to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Tyreek Hill's name was listed on the report. According to authorities, the case was closed three days later when the prosecution declined to file charges. March 14: Overland Park police called to Hill's home to investigate an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim. Hill was not listed in the report. Hill's then-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, was listed under "others involved." April 24: Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe announces that no charges would be filed against Hill. April 25: Kansas City station KCTV broadcasts an audio recording between Hill and Espinal on which Hill is heard discussing striking his son. April 26: Chiefs announce that Hill is barred indefinitely from all team activities and said the district attorney would reopen the investigation. May 2: Hill's attorney issues detailed denial of allegations made by Espinal and accuses Espinal of abusing son. June 7: Police announce investigation of Hill deemed "not active." June 26: Hill meets with the NFL for eight hours. July 19: NFL announces Hill will not face discipline. Chiefs announce Hill will rejoin team for training camp.

The NFL said it was not given access to information in the court proceedings.

"Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child's injuries," the league said.

A partial recording of Hill and Espinal's argument was broadcast in April by television station KCTV5 and led to the wide receiver being barred from the Chiefs' facility.

Hill had an eight-hour meeting with NFL investigators on June 26 to discuss the case involving his son. A league source told ESPN's Dan Graziano earlier this month that NFL investigators had heard the full recording and were factoring it into their discussions on potential discipline for Hill.

"Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child," the league said Friday. "Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families."

The Kansas Department of Children and Families has been looking into possible child abuse, battery or neglect.