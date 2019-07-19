Eagles agree to terms to re-sign RB Sproles

PHILADELPHIA -- Darren Sproles just can't quit football, and the Philadelphia Eagles just can't quit Sproles.

The Eagles agreed to terms with the 36-year-old running back on a one-year contract Friday. He'll join a loaded backfield that includes Jordan Howard, rookie Miles Sanders and Corey Clement.

Sproles was supposed to retire after the 2017 season but spent a good portion of the year on injured reserve with a torn ACL and didn't want his distinguished career to end on that note. Injury hit Sproles last season as well, as he missed 10 games with a hamstring injury. So he's coming back to try to finish things the right way.

There will be plenty of competition for snaps with Howard and Sanders added to the group this offseason. Sproles can still find a niche as a third-down/change-up back and as a return man on special teams.

Sproles ranks sixth all-time in all-purpose yards (19,520). He is just 162 yards behind Tim Brown for fifth place.