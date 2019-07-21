Bears' Clinton-Dix (knee) will likely start on PUP

Chicago Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will likely start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, general manager Ryan Pace said on Sunday.

Pace said Clinton-Dix sprained his knee during the team's offseason training program.

Players who open camp on the active/PUP list aren't yet cleared for on-field drills, but their status can change at any time.

Clinton-Dix signed a one-year deal with the Bears in the offseason.

Bears rookies report for camp on Monday, with veterans scheduled to arrive on Thursday.