Bucs LB White mourns death of beloved horse

Tigers linebacker Devin White shares his passion for riding horses and how it plays a crucial role in his life on and off the field. (3:26)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Daisy Mae, the beloved horse of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fifth-overall draft pick and former LSU linebacker Devin White, passed away Saturday night.

White posted the news on Facebook Sunday, just hours after he reported for training camp and signed his rookie contract. She was set to be shipped from Cotton Valley, Louisiana to a stable in Tampa on Sunday to be closer to White.

The horse was not sick, but pregnant, and collapsed Saturday night due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, a source told ESPN.

White, who referred to her as "my daughter" and "first love," celebrated her birthday with her May 31. He had gone back to Louisiana to be with her a little over a week ago.

White kept the horse at a stable near the LSU campus and rode her out onto the field at Tiger Stadium, calling it "the best moment of my life."