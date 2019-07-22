NFL suspends Seahawks DT Reed for 6 games

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The violation stems from a 2017 domestic violence case in which Reed was accused of assault. Reed was not charged or arrested. However, the NFL's personal conduct policy allows the league to punish players regardless of legal outcomes.

The Seahawks said in a statement that they have "followed league and law enforcement protocol since the alleged incident in April of 2017."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Reed wrote that he "totally" disagrees with the NFL's ruling but takes responsibility for the situation.

🙏🏾 I love you 12s pic.twitter.com/QH9YRPRqK0 — jarran reed (@1j_reed) July 22, 2019

He is eligible to take part in practices and play in the preseason. Once the regular season begins, he will be eligible to return to the Seahawks on Monday, Oct. 14, following Seattle's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. He will also miss games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Largest Increase in Sacks: 2017 to 2018 Jarran Reed logged 10.5 sacks last season after recording 1.5 sacks in 2017. The only players who had a larger increase in sacks last season were Dee Ford and Aaron Donald. Player Increase Dee Ford +11.0 Aaron Donald +9.5 Jarran Reed +9.0 Chris Jones +9.0 DeForest Buckner +9.0 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Reed's absence will be a major blow to a defensive line that will already be without its top pass-rusher, Frank Clark, who was traded to Kansas City. Reed is coming off a career-best 10.5 sacks and 50 tackles in 2018. Reed's 10.5 sacks were tied for fourth among defensive tackles last season.

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016, Reed is eligible for a contract extension, having played the requisite three seasons. His suspension will cost him roughly $394,153, which is six game checks from his $1,116,768 base salary.

The Seahawks signed veteran defensive tackle Al Woods in free agency to start alongside Reed at nose tackle. Poona Ford, who showed promise as an undrafted free agent in 2018, is a candidate to replace Reed at the three-technique spot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.