Source: Seahawks DT Reed suspended 6 games

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed will be suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The violation stems from a 2017 domestic violence case in which Reed was accused of assault, according to NFL Network, which first reported the news of Reed's suspension. Reed was not charged or arrested. However, the NFL's personal conduct policy allows the league to punish players regardless of legal outcomes.

Largest Increase in Sacks: 2017 to 2018 Jarran Reed logged 10.5 sacks last season after recording 1.5 sacks in 2017. The only players who had a larger increase in sacks last season were Dee Ford and Aaron Donald. Player Increase Dee Ford +11.0 Aaron Donald +9.5 Jarran Reed +9.0 Chris Jones +9.0 DeForest Buckner +9.0 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Reed's absence will be a major blow to a defensive line that will already be without its top pass-rusher, Frank Clark, who was traded to Kansas City. Reed is coming off a career-best 10.5 sacks and 50 tackles in 2018. Reed's 10.5 sacks were tied for the fourth most by a defensive tackle last season.

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016, Reed is eligible for a contract extension, having played the requisite three seasons. His suspension will cost him roughly $394,153, which is six game checks from his $1,116,768 base salary.

The Seahawks signed veteran defensive tackle Al Woods in free agency to start alongside Reed at nose tackle. Poona Ford, who showed promise as an undrafted free agent in 2018, is a candidate to replace Reed at the three-technique spot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.