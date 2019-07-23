Source: Lions' Slay, Harrison to report to camp

A pair of key Detroit Lions defenders will be in attendance when the team opens training camp this week.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison will report for the start of training camp.

Both players had skipped the Lions' mandatory minicamp last month as they sought reworked contracts.

Slay has been a constant in the secondary for the Lions since earning a full-time starting role in 2014, his second season in the league. He has made two Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017. With Glover Quin being cut by Detroit, Slay is also one of the senior players in the secondary.

He has two years left on the four-year extension he signed in 2016 and is scheduled to make $12.55 million in base salary this season and $10 million next season. By skipping offseason workouts, Slay has already forfeited much of the $250,000 bonus that was worked into his deal.

Harrison was traded to the Lions from the New York Giants last season and also has two years left on his contract. He is scheduled to make $6.75 million in base salary this season and $9 million next season. Like Slay, Harrison has forfeited almost all of his $250,000 workout bonus by skipping the voluntary offseason workouts.

During his time as Detroit general manager, Bob Quinn has never extended a player or given him a new contract with two years remaining on his deal. Slay will be 30 years old when his current deal expires, and Harrison will be 32.

Both Slay and Harrison are represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.