Sources: Bengals sign WR Boyd for 4 more years

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a four-year, $43 million extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Boyd, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, will now be under contract through the 2023 season.

Bengals owner Mike Brown said Boyd will be at the team's facility Tuesday afternoon, presumably to sign his new deal.

"I always [say] you never announce a guy until the name is down on the piece of paper because things can happen," Brown joked. "Yet, it's no secret that Tyler Boyd is going to be here this afternoon, and I wonder why he's coming."

Added Brown: "It's a good thing for the team. He's a fine player. He's proven it. We try to extend the guys that matter and we see him as a player who is a difference-maker. He's a solid guy, he competes, he makes big plays, he doesn't scare. He has the ingredients that we look for in a wideout."

Tyler Boyd had his first 1,000-yard season in 2018. AP Photo/Gary Landers

Boyd, a 2016 second-round pick, has become one of the Bengals' most important players on offense, dating back to the end of the 2017 season.

Cincinnati's top wideout, A.J. Green, is heading into a contract season. Bengals player personnel director Duke Tobin said it's not an either/or situation -- the team would like both receivers to get new extensions. Green's age (31 on July 31) and injury history (hamstring issue in 2016, toe injury in 2018) aren't deterrents to the team.

"Both good players, we'd like to retain both of them, and we'll see what we can get done as we go here," Tobin said. "Obviously Tyler has earned it, he's come on, he's a big part of our offense. As a young player, he's got a lot of upside, so we're excited to have him back for the long term."

Added Brown: "A.J. is a great player, and one thing I've learned is that great players have a tendency to keep on longer. They just have more in the tank. And I think that applies to A.J. Yes, he is going to be in his 30s and we can all count. We know that eventually things end, but I don't think it's now for him."