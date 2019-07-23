Redskins release leading tackler Mason Foster

In this episode of Hang Time, Sam Alipour and Landon Collins discuss the Redskins as they tour the National Mall on a tandem bike and get stuck on the Tidal Basin in a swan boat. (3:07)

The Washington Redskins cut veteran linebacker Mason Foster on Tuesday, one day before players are scheduled to report for training camp.

Agent Blake Baratz criticized the Redskins for the timing of the move.

even get a straight answer as to why. Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks & he was the starting MLB the entire off season. I operate in good faith as a human being & as a business, I expect more from the @nfl and certain organizations in particular, we can be better. — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) July 23, 2019

The move saves Washington $4 million against the salary cap. Foster, who led the team in tackles last season, had been on the bubble throughout the offseason. The Redskins debated cutting him before free agency but wanted to keep him around as insurance in case they needed a veteran starter. After Reuben Foster tore his ACL during spring workouts, they signed Jon Bostic and liked what they saw from him.

The Redskins also have Shaun Dion Hamilton, who can play both inside linebacker spots, and drafted Cole Holcomb in the fifth round. Foster was viewed as a two-down linebacker who struggled in coverage. He said in the spring that he had lost at least 15 pounds trying to gain quickness.

Mason Foster led the Redskins in tackles with 133 last season but was on the roster bubble in 2019 and was let go on Tuesday. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The Redskins could use the cap savings to possibly redo tackle Trent Williams' contract. After releasing Foster, they'll have approximately $12 million in cap space. Williams will likely miss the start of training camp, as he remains upset over some of his medical care; it's uncertain if a new deal would appease him. He has two years remaining on his current contract.

The Redskins also want to extend guard Brandon Scherff, who is entering the final year of his contract. The sides started talking in January.

Foster started all 16 games for Washington last season, leading the team in tackles with 133. He started 38 games overall in his four seasons with the Redskins. He spent the first four years of his career as a starting linebacker with Tampa Bay. The Redskins picked him up after Chicago cut him in the summer of 2015.