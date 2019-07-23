Vikings CB Hill suspended again, out 1st 8 weeks

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings cornerback Holton Hill received a four-game suspension from the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse. This is the second time since April that Hill has been hit with a suspension.

The second-year cornerback was initially set to miss the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. With an additional four-game suspension, Hill is now eligible to return to the Vikings active roster entering Week 9. The entirety of his suspension will be served without pay.

Hill is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

His suspension will test the depth of Minnesota's cornerback group. With no set timeline on when Mike Hughes will return following an ACL tear last season, the Vikings are down to Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander at the position. Rookie seventh-round pick Kris Boyd will also be in the mix to contend for a roster spot in training camp.