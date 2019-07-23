Chiefs coach Reid 'comfortable' with Hill's return

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid said the Kansas City Chiefs would welcome back Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill when full-squad training camp begins on Saturday.

"We're comfortable with Tyreek coming back here and we look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back to doing what he loves to do,'' Reid said Tuesday at Missouri Western State University, where the Chiefs will begin a three-day minicamp for quarterbacks and rookies. "We have the trust in Tyreek and we're going to go forward in a positive way.

"I've had a chance to talk to him, on the phone, in person. I spent quite a bit of time with him, actually. He's remorseful that he's had to go put all of us through what we went through and he had to go through. That's a sensitive situation. He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He's very conscious of that."

The Chiefs suspended Hill in April from their offseason program, including all practices, after a Kansas City television station released audio of Hill and his fiancée, who accused Hill of abusing their son. Hill had been under investigation by the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's office for allegations of child abuse, but the prosecutor indicated in April that Hill would not be charged.

The NFL announced Friday that Hill would not be suspended in conjunction with the incident and was cleared to participate with the Chiefs when training camp begins.

"He'll have a little catching up to do," Reid said. "We put in a few new things. He and Patrick [Mahomes] have worked together and the receiving core is very close and they've all been together. I'm sure they're catching him up on stuff. But until you get out there and do it, you haven't done it, so there will be a few new things for him."

Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, wasted little time in throwing to Hill. He said he threw to Hill on Friday after learning Hill would not be suspended.

"He's in an excited mindset, I guess you would say," Mahomes said. "He's ready to be out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this. You always stay in touch with your teammates, with guys you've built relationships with. We stayed in touch with him as much as possible ... and it was good to welcome him back now and be a part of the team and [we] can build the team we want to build.

"He's obviously a great football player and more than that he's a good friend of mine and someone I work with a lot. So I'm excited to have him back out here with us and building that chemistry even more."