Falcons GM optimistic about Julio contract talks

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff continued to express optimism about the progress of contract talks with Julio Jones, without putting a timetable on reaching a new deal with the star wide receiver.

Jones reported to training camp Monday without a new contract. The six-time Pro Bowler said in the offseason that he trusted team owner Arthur Blank's word when Blank said a deal would be completed in a matter of time.

Jones spent the first two days of training camp primarily rehabbing on the side following a minor offseason foot procedure [bunion removal]. Coach Dan Quinn emphasized that Jones not being a full participant in practice has to do with rehabbing, not the contract talks.

"We have the utmost faith that Julio is coming here and he's taking care of his business while he's here, and we'll keep plugging away with [Jones' agent] Jimmy [Sexton],'' Dimitroff told ESPN on Tuesday. "We have a very good working relationship and respect for Jimmy Sexton and CAA, and I'm confident [the deal] will get done.''

Jones has two years and $21 million left on his contract. The Falcons renegotiated his current deal last year, netting Jones an extra $2.9 million for 2018. He signed the renegotiated deal on July 27.

Dimitroff addressed the possibility of Jones' camp waiting to see what happens with contracts for other top wide receivers, such as Michael Thomas from the New Orleans Saints. The market could soar up to $20 million per year, which would make it logical for Jones to want to wait and see. Cleveland's Odell Beckham Jr. currently leads the way at $18 million per year, while Jones stands 12th at $14.25 million.

"I understand that, from a business standpoint,'' Dimitroff said of waiting for the market to be set. "Do I agree with it necessarily? That's not for me to argue about."

Dimitroff also acknowledged language in the collective bargaining agreement that states how a player's contract cannot be renegotiated to increase the salary from the original terms for a period of 12 months after the most recent renegotiation. A source explained to ESPN that such would apply in Jones' case (from July 27) if his aggregate cap number over the next two years in a new deal exceeds the current aggregate cap number of $26,359,334 for 2019, 2020.

However, Dimitroff was cautious not to point to the CBA rule as the holdup in contract talks.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones, left, reported to training camp Monday without a new deal. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

"It would make it more free-flowing to negotiate outside of the year with the guidelines,'' Dimitroff said. "That's not to say that's why we're not getting something done right at this moment. I'm saying logically stated that, of course, [the rule] can play into it. But I do not want to answer for Jimmy Sexton.''

Sexton could not be reached for comment regarding the status of negotiations.

Overall, Dimitroff said he feels confident about how talks have progressed and how Jones has handled the matter with professionalism.

"Julio's been nothing but great with us over the years,'' Dimitroff said. "Even last year, when it got a little bit dusty during that time, we were able to sit down and work through it. I thought we worked through it cleanly.

"We understand being the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. And the fact that Julio is approaching it the way he is is appreciated. That said, we expect nothing less from Julio Jones, one of our main leaders on this team.''

The Falcons reached pre-training camp deals with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and linebacker Deion Jones. Jarrett, who received the franchise tag, signed a four-year, $68 million deal with $42.5 million guaranteed. Deion Jones signed a four-year, $57 million deal with $34 million guaranteed.