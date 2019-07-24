Source: Gordon tells Chargers he's not showing

Melvin Gordon says his teammates have his back after giving them a heads-up that he would threaten to hold out if he didn't get a new deal. (1:46)

Running back Melvin Gordon has informed the Los Angeles Chargers that he will not report to training camp Wednesday when the rest of the team reports, a source familiar with those talks told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon, who is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season, wants a new contract. Sources told Schefter that the sides are not close to a new deal.

Gordon, 26, has discussed his position multiple times since agent Fletcher Smith told Schefter on July 11 that the running back would not be at training camp without a new contract.

On July 13, he said he viewed the Chargers as "home" but added "it's an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid."

Gordon also told ESPN's Sam Alipour last week that he had given some teammates a heads-up that he would threaten to hold out and that they had supported his decision.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon rushed for 5.1 yards per carry and had 14 total touchdowns in 2018. He also averaged 114.6 scrimmage yards per game last season, the best by any Chargers player since LaDainian Tomlinson (121.8 in 2007), according to ESPN Stats & Information.