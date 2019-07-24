Jags' Ramsey arrives in camp in armored truck

Jalen Ramsey arrives to Jaguars training camp in an armored bank truck, a not-so-subtle nod that the All-Pro defensive back is looking for a raise. (0:41)

Looking for a raise, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey showed up at training camp in an armored bank truck Wednesday.

At least he showed up. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue did not report to the team facility with the rest of his teammates because he wants a new contract, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey said after June's mandatory minicamp practice that his agent told him the Jaguars will not give him a contract extension in 2019. Roughly an hour later, Ramsey joked on social media that he's going to "ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away."

Ramsey, however, said then that he wasn't angry that he wouldn't be getting an extension this season, the final year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option, which means he would make $13.703 million in 2020 but the contract would be guaranteed for injury only, and the team could use the franchise tag on him in 2021.

Arriving to training camp in an armored truck brought the money issue back to the forefront. Ramsey rode in the back of the truck and had his own emcee, who grabbed a bullhorn and announced his arrival by saying:

"Y'all know what time it is. ... A man so good they're fixing to give him his own jail, Jalen Towers, because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. He's got eight Master Locks in his pocket. They're on lockdown all season. The man, the myth, Jalen Ramsey."

Ramsey, the No. 5 overall pick in 2016, has made two Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro once in his first three seasons. He has nine interceptions and 44 pass breakups and hasn't missed a start.

Ngakoue, a fourth-year player, had skipped the three-day mandatory minicamp in June, resulting in a fine of $86,650. He now faces a fine of $40,000 for each day he misses.

Ngakoue is due to make $2.02 million this season and wants a deal similar to the mega-contracts that pass-rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark signed in the offseason. Both players' deals are worth more than $100 million over the life of the contract. Lawrence received $65 million guaranteed and Clark received $62.3 million.

Ngakoue has recorded 29.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles since he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2016. He has more sacks than Lawrence (26), as well as Dee Ford (25) and Trey Flowers (21), who also received new contracts that guaranteed them $45 million and $56 million, respectively.

Information from ESPN's Michael DiRocco was used in this report.