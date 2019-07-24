        <
          Titans' Lewan takes polygraph after positive test

          Lewan facing suspension for failed drug test (1:05)

          Adam Schefter reacts to Titans lineman Taylor Lewan announcing that he is facing a suspension for a failed drug test, but Schefter says the situation is still fluid. (1:05)

          2:26 PM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is facing a suspension after a test came up positive for the banned substance ostarine, according to a post he made via social media Wednesday.

          A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Lewan's A sample tested positive this summer, but results on his B sample are still pending and have yet to come back from the lab.

          Lewan, who can dispute the test results in an appeal, said he didn't knowingly use a banned substance and posted apparent polygraph results on Instagram. He also said his supplements were tested by a third party.

          Lewan can dispute the test results in an appeal. If the B sample matches the A sample, he would face a mandatory four-game suspension as a first-time offender.

          Lewan became the league's highest-paid offensive lineman last season after signing a five-year, $80 million deal that included $50 million guaranteed.

          The Titans open up the season with a tough stretch of games that includes the Browns, Colts, Jaguars and Falcons.

