Source: Free agent Ajayi cleared after ACL tear

Free-agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams have been notified that Ajayi is ready to go, and he is expected to find a new team soon.

Ajayi, who served as the lead running back for the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of last season, suffered a torn ACL against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve.

The 26-year-old Ajayi rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries for the Eagles in 2018. In five NFL seasons, he has 2,516 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns with the Eagles and Miami Dolphins.