Source: Seattle adds DT Mitchell after Reed ban

The Seattle Seahawks are signing veteran Earl Mitchell as a reinforcement at defensive tackle in the wake of Jarran Reed's suspension, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Mitchell, 31, has made 66 starts since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Arizona in 2010, including 28 with the San Francisco 49ers over the past two seasons. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans and has 6.5 sacks in 130 career games.

He became an unrestricted free agent after the 49ers declined to pick up his option for the 2019 season.

NFL Network first reported Seattle's deal with Mitchell.

The Seahawks were expected to add a veteran defensive tackle after Reed's six-game suspension became official on Monday. Reed was deemed to have violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy during a 2017 incident in which he was accused of assaulting a woman at his home, though he was neither charged nor arrested in the case.

The Seahawks have been aware for some time that the NFL's investigation into the incident could result in a suspension and had a contingency plan in place. They brought in Mitchell for a visit during the spring. The Seahawks signed another veteran defensive tackle, presumptive starter Al Woods, in May and drafted Demarcus Christmas in the sixth round.

News of Mitchell's deal with Seattle comes on the day Seahawks veterans are due to report to training camp. The first practice is Thursday.