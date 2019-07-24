Source: Saints add depth on DL with vet Hood

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal with veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on the eve of training camp, a source confirmed.

Hood, 32, will compete for a roster spot as a backup tackle/end in a position group where the Saints could use some depth.

The news of Hood's agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

Starting three-technique Sheldon Rankins will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list while he recovers from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in January. Backup tackle David Onyemata will be suspended in Week 1 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Hood (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) had just nine tackles in 13 games with the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins last season. But the former first-round draft pick has started 73 games over 10 years spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Redskins and Dolphins. He has 14 career sacks and 231 tackles.

Hood has primarily played as a 3-4 end in his career, but he also spent time as a nose tackle with Washington because of injuries to other players.

The Saints also signed veteran tackles Malcom Brown, Mario Edwards and Sylvester Williams this offseason while parting ways with former starting defensive end Alex Okafor and former starting nose tackle Tyeler Davison.