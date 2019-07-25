Source: Titans make Byard highest-paid safety

The Tennessee Titans and safety Kevin Byard have agreed to terms on a multiyear deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal is for $70.5 million over five years and includes $31 million in guarantees, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Byard, who has the same agent as Landon Collins and Earl Thomas, is now the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Byard is entering his fourth season after being drafted in the third round (64th overall) in 2016. He did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine but has since played in all 48 games for the Titans, including starts in all 32 games over the last two seasons. He's played 99.7 percent of defensive snaps since 2017.

Byard has 124 solo tackles and 12 interceptions over the last two years, including a career-high eight interceptions in 2017. He made his only Pro Bowl that season and was named to the All-Pro first team.

Before this deal, Collins and the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu were the highest-paid safeties, signing deals in March for an average of $14 million a year.

Collins, 25, signed a six-year, $84 million deal with $44.5 million guaranteed with the Washington Redskins. Mathieu, 27, signed a three-year, $42 million deal with $26.8 million guaranteed.

