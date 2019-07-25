Sources: Eagles add ex-CFL assistant GM Raiche

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former CFL assistant general manager Catherine Raiche in the latest high-profile hire of a woman to an NFL front-office position, league sources told ESPN.

Sources said Raiche will serve as the Eagles' football operations coordinator.

Raiche was an assistant general manager in the CFL for her hometown Montreal Alouettes in 2017. She became director of football administration for the Toronto Argonauts last year. She also spent time with the Tampa XFL franchise.

With the Alouettes, Raiche became the league's first female assistant GM in nearly 30 years.