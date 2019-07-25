Okung: Blood clots caused pulmonary embolism

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung revealed via Twitter that he suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots and will return to the field when cleared by doctors.

Okung, 31, said he discovered the condition on a trip to urgent care on June 1 after experiencing unusual chest pain at practice, and that according to doctors who treated him, the decision likely saved his life.

"When detected early, this condition is very treatable and I'm grateful to have access to the best available care as I continue on the path to full recovery," Okung said in his statement.

"I'm very grateful to my teammates, coaches and the entire Chargers organization for their care, support and understanding during this challenging situation. Thanks to an incredible medical team and a very supportive family, I hope to be back on the field as quickly as possible."

Statement on Reported Injury Status pic.twitter.com/MjV52jqESL — Russell Okung 🇳🇬 (@RussellOkung) July 25, 2019

The Chargers placed Okung on the active, non-football illness list, which means he still counts against the 90-man roster.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Okung's availability for training camp and even some regular-season games remains a question mark.

With Okung out, right tackle Sam Tevi will move over to left tackle for the Bolts, and second-year pro Trent Scott will move into the starting lineup at right tackle. The two have a combined 17 NFL starts.