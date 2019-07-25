The NFL is back: What you need to know from every training camp

Adam Schefter reports the Saints want to agree to a contract with Michael Thomas making him the highest-paid receiver, but he is unsure when the deal will get done. (0:41)

NFL training camps have officially begun -- and so have the holdouts. So far, five players are not with their teams due to unhappiness with their situations.

Elsewhere in the NFL: A Bears running back honors Walter Payton on what would have been his 65th birthday; a Ravens defender went on a diet to get ready for camp; and the Dolphins' quarterback battle has begun.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of Thursday:

Photos | Videos | Quotes

Top news of the day

Top stories: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and Saints WR Michael Thomas are no-shows.

• Elliott is not on the plane to Los Angeles with the majority of Dallas teammates and coaches for the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, according to multiple sources. That does not yet mean Elliott is a no-show for training camp. Players have to be at the team's River Ridge Residence Inn setup by Friday morning in time for physicals and a conditioning test before they are considered late for camp and subject to a fine.

• Thomas has not reported to New Orleans' training camp as the two sides continue to negotiate a long-term contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Saints veterans were scheduled to report to camp Thursday, with the first practice scheduled for Friday. Thomas, who is due to make $1.148 million in the final year of his rookie contract, is subject to a maximum fine of $40,000 per day for missing camp.

More:

Ezekiel Elliott has two more years left on his contract in Dallas. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Best photos

ESPN Staff Writer And it begins ... A training tradition for all ages in Green Bay.

ESPN Staff Writer Jaguars coach Doug Marrone just happens to share a birthday with ... Jalen Ramsey's daughter Breelyn. Both spent their birthday at the Jaguars' first training camp practice on Thursday, after which Ramsey got a visit from Deion Sanders.

Not the safest ride for an NFL player, but Tarik Cohen's wheels are definitely the best at Bears camp. pic.twitter.com/Cl1pTNHCTZ — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) July 25, 2019

Eli Rogers just showed up to Steelers camp in ... this. pic.twitter.com/GFKYVlIYC8 — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) July 25, 2019

Best videos

ESPN Staff Writer Tom Brady's arrival for Day 1 of practice.

ESPN Staff Writer Odell Beckham Jr. takes the Browns training camp field to "OBJ" chants

Josh Allen just made Harrison Phillips day 😂



(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/G8GSYZUxZ5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 25, 2019

Quotes of the day

"Next question." Lions cornerback Darius Slay, when asked about his contract situation and why he didn't show up to the spring workouts. Slay, who is under contract through 2020, repeated it six times in total.

"I can tell you unequivocally that we want [Jadeveon Clowney] here. ... The sooner the better. We want him." Texans coach Bill O'Brien, when asked about Clowney not reporting for camp after not signing the franchise tag.

"I traveled with the scale. That was the thing. I ate a lot of seafood." Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who lost more than 20 pounds in five weeks in order to be ready for the first day of camp.

Best of the rest from camp

ESPN Staff Writer It's just Day 1 of training camp but the start of Dolphins QB battle today looked just like it did in the spring: Ryan Fitzpatrick being the best QB on the field. Josh Rosen had a rough start, which he admitted after practice, including a bad INT but he improved as the session went on. Fitzpatrick was consistent throughout practice. Expect this battle to continue deep into the preseason.

Le'Veon Bell says he's in such good shape that he decided to run the conditioning test twice. Wouldn't say how much he weighs. Seems pretty pumped up about the season. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Svifko6omN — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 25, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was third in the rotation behind Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. But Haskins did get to work with the first line at times. He looked like he knew where to go but his accuracy at times was inconsistent, especially on throws to the flat. However, Haskins worked after practice with running back Derrius Guice, throwing him passes out of the gun.

Something you should get used to: DeSean Jackson pointing to Carson Wentz to throw it deep. pic.twitter.com/xOSX5JYQOi — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 25, 2019