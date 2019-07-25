Mayfield on Johnson relationship: 'We're good'

Marcus Spears contends that Baker Mayfield would have no excuse if he failed to live up to expectations this year, given the weapons and system around him. (1:35)

BEREA, Ohio -- Running back Duke Johnson reported to Cleveland training camp. Which means, for now, he's back in the good graces of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After Cleveland added Kareem Hunt to a backfield that also includes returning starter Nick Chubb, Johnson requested a trade during minicamp last month, which drew a public rebuke from Mayfield.

"It's not awkward. It's self-inflicted," Mayfield said at the time. "I hope he does his job. We gotta have guys that are goal-oriented, who have a single focus and mindset."

But Thursday, despite changing agents this month in hopes of potentially facilitating that trade, Johnson was on the field with Mayfield on the first day of training camp.

"We addressed it. We're good," said Mayfield, one day after coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey both reiterated they have no intention to trade Johnson and that the running back would have a "significant" role in the offense. Johnson hired agent Drew Rosenhaus this summer, and Dorsey confirmed that the two spoke this week to discuss Johnson's situation. That conversation led to Johnson reporting for camp.

"We're here to do our job," Mayfield said. "He's here. Like I said, when it all came out, we want people that want to be here. He's here right now and that's important. I think that shows we're here to win."

Johnson's arrival to camp was among several storylines surrounding the Browns, who had the most high-profile offseason in the NFL. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took the practice field to chants of "OBJ" from thousands of fans who came to watch his Cleveland training camp debut.

Mayfield's development, combined with Beckham's arrival, has elevated the Browns to favorites to win the AFC North Division. Yet despite the pressure that comes with higher expectations, Mayfield noted he feels "more comfortable" than this time last year, when he was just a rookie. That was on display Thursday. When asked the most important lesson he learned from college to help prepare him for the pros, Mayfield joked, "Don't run from the cops."

"I can tell you I'm definitely more excited and more comfortable now than I was last year," he said. "Lot more anxiety [last year] and not knowing what was coming. I still don't know how the season is going to go, but I know how I'm going to work and how I'm going to handle it no matter what."