Eagles won't limit Wentz, but will watch workload

Louis Riddick, Keyshawn Johnson and Adam Schefter make their picks for the team that is best set up for success over the next three seasons. (1:53)

Which NFL team is best set up for success over the next 3 seasons? (1:53)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are going to monitor Carson Wentz's workload this summer, coach Doug Pederson said, but the quarterback will otherwise be without restrictions at training camp as he comes off consecutive season-ending injuries.

"No, we're not going to hold back," Pederson said. "We will monitor throws. We do it with Nate [Sudfeld], we do it with Cody [Kessler] and Clayton [Thorson], we're going to monitor all the throws just so we're not overworking any arms but there shouldn't be any limitations moving forward."

Pederson said Wentz, who had a stress fracture detected in his back in December, would be cleared for contact if this was a game week. Pederson told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio via text Thursday morning that they would manage Wentz's workload "a little bit."

Wentz was a full participant at practice as the Eagles opened training camp Thursday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly. He looked noticeably leaner than a season ago after making changes to his diet and training regimen. He moved well and was accurate on his throws, including a bullet to Nelson Agholor deep down the left side that zipped right over the outstretched arms of a defender.

Wentz said he feels strong and physically ready to get hit in a game. The Eagles open up preseason play against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 8.

"I'm ready to go," Wentz said. "Obviously, coach will determine, just as he does every season, whether starters are playing in the preseason and all that stuff. But I feel good and ready to go."

Wentz has suffered significant injuries in each of the last two seasons, tearing the ACL/LCL in his left knee late in 2017 before being diagnosed with a stress fracture in 2018. He said he has mentally put those injuries in the rearview mirror, and isn't expecting any special treatment this summer.

"I think it will just be kind of like any other camp," Wentz said. "It's one of those things, especially with coach being a former player. He understands the rigors; he understands how our bodies handle workloads and everything. I don't think it will be anything out of the ordinary. I think coach always does a good job of handling the appropriate amount without pushing guys too much. I expect the same thing for me as well as anybody that's out there getting a lot of reps."