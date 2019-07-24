Sources: Chargers' Gordon not reporting soon

Adam Schefter details where both Melvin Gordon and the Chargers stand in contract negotiations and if a trade will be considered down the line. (1:38)

While the two sides have exchanged proposals in recent days, there is now pessimism that Los Angeles Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon will be reporting anytime soon and his holdout threatens to go into the regular season, per sources familiar with the talks.

Talks are not in a good spot, sources said, and it will be a while before Gordon can be expected.

Gordon is in the final year of a rookie contract that is scheduled to pay him $5.6 million this season, but wants a new deal to put him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. Gordon told the Chargers through his representation that if he does not receive a new deal, he'll sit out and demand a trade.

In Gordon's absence, the Chargers will be relying on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday that no ill will has developed between the organization and the star running back.

"I love Melvin Gordon," Telesco said. "He's an excellent player. He's tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he's not here.

"I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through. I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Because Gordon is under contract, he is subject to fines of up to $40,000 per day of training camp he misses, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.